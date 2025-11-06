Patna, November 6: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 27.65 per cent in the first four hours of the first phase of assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The Begusarai district recorded the highest turnout of 30.37 per cent, while Patna, the capital of the state, recorded a slow turnout of 23.71 per cent till 11 am. Lakhisarai, which earlier recorded a sluggish turnout at 9 am, has now recorded a turnout of 30.32 per cent till 11 am.

Gopalganj district has recorded a voter turnout of 30.04 per cent, followed by 28.02 per cent in Buxar, 26.76 per cent in Bhojpur, 26.07 per cent in Darbhanga, 28.96 per cent in Khagaria, 28.46 per cent in Madhepura, 26.68 per cent in Munger, 29.66 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 26.86 per cent in Nalanda, 29.68 per cent in Saharsa, 27.92 per cent in Samastipur, 28.52 per cent in Saran, 26.04 per cent in Sheikhpura, 27.09 per cent in Siwan and 28.67 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 11 am. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Voting: 13.13% Voter Turnout Recorded by 9 Am in Phase 1 Polling.

In Munger district, voting is taking place for the first time after 20 years in the Naxal-affected area of Bhimband. Locals expressed their joy after getting a chance to vote after 20 years. A local villager said, "We are feeling very good. I am very happy that all of you came here... I am feeling very good (to have voted here for the first time in 20 years)... Earlier, the situation was not favourable since 2005... Now, there is no fear. We have been living peacefully ever since the camp (security forces) was set up here. The government facilities are very good here. We have also been given free rations for a few years now, and we are grateful for that. We have no problems anymore. We are living peacefully in the jungle. We are happy that a polling booth has been set up here. Young and old, everyone is able to cast their vote."

Another local villager, Neelam Kumari, said, "I am feeling very good. Earlier, we had to cross the entire jungle and reach Gaay Ghat. Now it is nearby, it is convenient. The arrangements are good. We used to have difficulty reaching there... The situation has improved a lot. I want to thank the Election Commission..." Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday morning and, after depositing his ballot, displayed his inked finger to the media.

Accompanied by a small entourage, Kumar arrived at a polling station in Bakhtiyarpur constituency and exercised his franchise. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Tarapur BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary cast his vote in Munger's Tarapur, while Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and BJP's Lakhisarai candidate also cast his vote. Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi, son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, cast their vote in Patna. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: Nitish Kumar Shows Inked Finger After Casting His Vote in Patna, Says ‘Vote First, Then Refreshments’ (Watch Video).

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face Mukesh Sahani on Thursday urged voters in Bihar to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise, calling the people the "true owners of democracy." Voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot. Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

