New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): IFFCO Managing Director (MD), U S Awasthi on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence office in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Awasthi briefed and updated the Minister on the overall performance of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) for the Financial Year 2024-25, a strong testament to the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi under his dynamic guidance. Awasthi also apprised him of the progress at the seed research and development facility at IFFCO's Kalol Unit in Gujarat.

Furthermore, both had a meaningful discussion on strategies to enhance awareness and increase the market share of insurance in rural areas by leveraging India's vast and robust cooperative network -- a step that will significantly contribute to strengthening the rural economy and empowering cooperatives.

Awasthi expressed his sincere gratitude towards the Minister for graciously taking time out of his busy schedule for this meeting.

Awasthi later took to X and wrote, "Today, I had the honour of meeting Shri Amit Shah Ji, @AmitShah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, at his residence office in New Delhi. During the meeting, I had the opportunity to brief and update the Hon'ble Minister on the overall performance of IFFCO for the Financial Year 2024-25 -- a strong testament to the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi under his able & dynamic guidance. I also apprised him of the progress at the Seed Research and Development Facility at IFFCO's Kalol Unit in Gujarat. Furthermore, we had a meaningful discussion on strategies to enhance awareness and increase the market share of insurance in rural areas by leveraging India's vast and robust cooperative network -- a step that will significantly contribute to strengthening the rural economy and empowering cooperatives. I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Minister for graciously taking time out of his busy schedule for this warm and insightful meeting. @MinOfCooperatn @Dileep_Sanghani."

Stellar Performance by IFFCO in FY 2024-25, Sales of Nano Fertilizers Increased by 47 per cent. IFFCO booked a profit of Rs. 3,811 Crores as PBT, a continuing trend from past three financial years. Also, sales of Nano-fertilizers saw a Year-on-Year increase of 47 per cent, with IFFCO Nano DAP showcasing the best growth results with 118 per cent increase in YoY sales.

The IFFCO will soon launch Nano Zinc, Nano Copper in liquid form with 100ml bottle and Nano NPK fertiliser which will be in Granular form for soil application in basal dose. Sales of Sagarika, WSF, Specialty and Bio-fertilisers have also increased.

IFFCO is set to build a state-of-the-art Seed Innovation Centre at Kalol unit.

IFFCO is ranked world's no.1 cooperative (with respect to ratio towards contribution to GDP) according to World Cooperative Monitor (WCM) Report published by EURCISE and International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the premier international cooperative body. IFFCO has a pan-India presence, supported by a vast network of over 35,600 cooperative societies as its members. With more than 500 field offices spread across 21 states, IFFCO serves and supports over five crore farmers across the country. The organisation also has a strong global footprint with presence in four countries. IFFCO have in total 10 manufacturing units.

It is a matter of pride for the cooperatives as, Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD, IFFCO was bestowed with 'Rochdale Pioneers Award' 2024 during ICA 2024 Conference last year in New Delhi. Awasthi was also honoured with title of 'Fertiliser Man of India' during 8th National Conference of Sahkar Bharati for his lifetime remarkable contribution in the field of fertiliser and agriculture of the country. (ANI)

