New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has scheduled its term-end exams for the first week of September.

The notification issued on Thursday stated that the term-end examination scheduled for June 2020 will be conducted from the first week of September in respect of the students of final year/ final semester of master's degrees/ bachelor's degree programmes.

"The examinations have been scheduled in the first week of September, however the final dates and details of the examinations are yet to be decided," an official from IGNOU told ANI.

The schedule remains the same for postgraduate diploma/diploma and certificate programs.

The notification has been issued to all regional centres, all regional evaluation centres as well as schools, divisions, centres, units, cells, institute.

The scheduled examination was postponed following the Coronavirus pandemic which posed a challenge for all students across the country. (ANI)

