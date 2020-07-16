Chandigarh, July 16: The Haryana government, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has allowed its physically challenged employees to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Haryana government's employees, having physical disability of 50 percent or above, and those who are totally vision impaired are allowed to work from home. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. Haryana May Seal Borders, Impose Lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar And Sonepat to Contain Spread of Coronavirus: Reports.

"The Haryana government has decided that government employees working on regular basis, contract or daily wage basis, who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50% or above and also those who can't see from both eyes would be allowed to work from home," read a statement released by the state government. "This period will be treated as Duty for all purposes," it added. Haryana Schools to Re-Open From July 27 Only for Teachers, Not for Students, Clarifies Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar.

'Work From Home' For Haryana Government Employees:

Haryana Government allows state government employees with physical disabilities of 50% or above and also those who are totally vision impaired to work from home.#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Haryana on Thursday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 696 fresh cases, taking the state's infection tally to 24,002. There are currently 5,495 active cases in the state while 18,185 have been discharged after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 75.76 percent. Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala went into self-quarantine after his personal secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

