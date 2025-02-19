Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, conducted a comprehensive security review of strategic locations along Katra-Banihal railway section, which is likely to be thrown open for commercial operations shortly to fulfill the dream of Kashmir's rail connectivity, an official said.

Accompanied by Udhampur-Reasi Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range DIG Shridhar Patil and other senor police and railway officers, the IGP visited Railway stations at Katra, Reasi and Sangaldan and the iconic Chenab bridge at Kauri on Tuesday, a police official said.

He said the visit focused on assessing the existing security measures, law enforcement deployment, surveillance systems and anti-sabotage preparedness to counter any potential threats.

The IGP interacted with the officers and personnel on the ground, reviewing security protocols, surveillance systems and coordination mechanisms among different agencies, the official said.

At the Railway stations and the Chenab bridge, he said the IGP reviewed the security arrangements for passengers and the vital infrastructure and directed the officers to enhance security measures and to coordinate effectively with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive policing and intelligence gathering, he directed the officials to enhance vigilance, strengthen security checks and ensure seamless coordination between police, railway authorities and other security forces.

“Continuous monitoring and enhanced security measures will remain a priority to ensure the safety of passengers, residents, and critical infrastructure”, the IGP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the train from Katra, as the commissioner of railway safety has given the green signal for running the service on the Katra-Baramulla section. The date for the flag-off ceremony is yet to be announced.

The railways completed 272 kilometres of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in December and conducted nearly a dozen trial runs over the past one month on various sections of the track, including crucial milestones such as the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge — the Anji Khad bridge — and the arch bridge over the Chenab river.

The commissioner of railway safety's approval marked a significant step towards completing the USBRL project, which aims at connecting the Kashmir valley to the broader Indian Railways network.

The Anji Khad bridge — a critical part of the USBRL project — is an engineering marvel, featuring a single pylon rising 331 metres above the river bed. The pylon, which took several years to complete, now rises 191 metres above its foundation level.

With a total length of 473.25 metres, the Anji Khad bridge is one of the two highest railway bridges in the world alongside the Chenab bridge — which holds the title of the world's highest railway bridge at 359 metres above the river bed, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

