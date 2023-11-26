Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a proactive effort to enhance and ensure the security landscape in the region, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi conducted a comprehensive security review meeting on Sunday at the District Police Office in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by distinguished participants, including DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, ASP Hqrs Sgr, SP PC Srinagar, all Zonal SPs and all GOs of district Srinagar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Hacks Female Neighbour to Death With Axe in Kanpur, Kills Self After Consuming Poison.

The discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district.

IGP Kashmir emphasised a comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats and challenges faced in the district.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Constantly Working To Ensure Legal Processes Become Easier and Simpler for Citizens, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents.

He laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus.

IGP Kashmir highlighted exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation. He also laid stress on strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities.

While interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir urged the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations, besides taking care of vulnerable persons, to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists in Srinagar city.

He also urged them to take all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar City.

VK Birdi urged the Zonal SsP to keep a close watch on anti-national and anti-social elements, besides taking stringent action against such elements as troublemakers and rumour mongers.

He emphasised that they have to be more vigilant and proactive on the ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar City.

IGP Kashmir instructed officers to enhance surveillance and take all proactive steps to maintain peace and stability in Srinagar.

He emphasised that the officers should keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)