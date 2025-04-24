New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have studied the effect of lattice-patterned 3d-printed concrete walls on a building's thermal performance. The study, led by Dr Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, examines whether these specially designed walls can help regulate internal temperatures and improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

"The findings of this research have been published in the international journal Progress in Additive Manufacturing, in a paper co-authored by Dr Panda and his research scholar Dhrutiman Dey, and Dr Yash Shukla along with Dr Rajan Rawal from CEPT University, Ahmedabad," as per a IIT Guwahati release.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Busy Day at Attari Border As Indians, Pakistanis Return Home (Watch Videos).

3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) is an emerging construction technology that uses automated machines to build structures layer by layer directly from digital designs.

"Among the various techniques used in 3D concrete printing, extrusion-based printing is one of the most widely applied methods. In this process, a concrete mixture is pushed through a nozzle and deposited in successive layers to form walls and other structural elements," the release read.

Also Read | Rajkot: Teen Dies After Being Hit by Bottle Thrown from Train in Gujarat; Loco Pilot Arrested for Negligence.

Compared to traditional methods of concrete construction, 3DCP offers several advantages. It eliminates the need for temporary moulds (formwork), which are normally used to shape poured concrete. This results in a reduction of construction waste by up to 60 per cent a decrease in construction time by 70 per cent, and a lowering of labour costs by 80 per cent. Furthermore, 3DCP allows for greater flexibility in wall design.

Unlike conventional concrete walls, which are typically solid and flat, 3D printed walls can incorporate complex geometries, including lattice structures with controlled voids or openings.

"In recent years, several studies have explored how these new wall designs affect the thermal behaviour of buildings. Wall geometry plays an important role in heat transfer, influencing the energy required for heating or cooling indoor spaces. However, there has been limited research on the thermal performance of 3D printed concrete lattice walls, particularly in the Indian context," the release read.

Sharing insights on this study, Dr Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said, "We conducted a detailed experimental and numerical analysis of different 3D printed concrete lattice wall designs. The objective was to understand how the size, shape, and arrangement of voids in lattice walls affect heat flow and temperature regulation in buildings. The study involved laboratory testing to measure thermal properties, as well as computer-based simulations to predict the thermal performance of various wall configurations."

The research provides valuable data on the thermal behaviour of 3D printed concrete lattice walls and highlights their potential application in designing energy-efficient buildings.

"The study also contributes to ongoing research efforts aimed at improving sustainable construction practices using advanced digital manufacturing technologies," the release read.

The research findings are expected to support the future development of building designs better suited to diverse climatic conditions, while also promoting the wider adoption of 3D printing technologies in the construction industry. By demonstrating how 3D printed concrete lattice walls can enhance natural temperature regulation, the study points to a path for more energy-efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable buildings. With reduced construction waste, faster build times, and design flexibility, this technology holds promise for affordable housing and climate-smart urban development across India.

The team is now working towards development of multifunctional resilient concrete structures considering diverse climate zones in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)