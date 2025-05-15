Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur welcomed Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, for a day of in-depth engagement with the institute's research community and to engage with the ongoing innovative endeavours and research excellence on campus.

The visit set the stage for a sustained dialogue between academia and the Army, with the aim of fostering an exchange of ideas and ensuring that academic advances benefit the nation's security.

Professor Manindra Agarwal, Director of IIT Kanpur, welcomed the Army Commander and highlighted IIT Kanpur's commitment to translating fundamental research into practical impact.

He stated, "It is an honour to welcome Lieutenant General Sengupta and the Central Command team to our campus. In recent years, IIT Kanpur has been involved in cutting-edge translational research in deep-tech areas such as intelligent systems, cybersecurity, drones, and robotics that are crucial in the defence sector. We believe in bridging fundamental research with real-world applications. Today's visit highlights the opportunities that lie ahead. By fostering regular dialogue and joint projects, we can ensure that the innovations translate into real-world solutions to strengthen India's defense capabilities."

Prof Kantesh Balani, the nodal faculty in charge of the Indian Army Cell at IIT Kanpur, Sanjay Tandon from DRDO's DIA-CoE, and Prof. Tarun Gupta, the Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, were also present on the occasion.

Demonstrations by faculty and students showcased the research being carried out on advanced robotics, including quadruped and rotary systems by Prof B Bhattacharya's Group, Prof Shakti Gupta, and Aditya, along with developments in meta materials having potential defence applications by Prof Vaibhav K. Srivastava, Prof J Ramkumar, Prof Anantha Ramakrishna, and Prof. Abhishek Sarkar.

Terraqua UAV, Aethrone Aerospace and Nitrodynamics Private Limited, start-ups incubated at IIT Kanpur, also presented their solutions to strengthen India's indigenous defence ecosystem.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, said, "It is encouraging to see the depth of research and innovation emerging from IIT Kanpur in areas of critical importance to national defence. Collaborations like these hold immense promise for strengthening our indigenous technological capabilities. By working together, we can address real security challenges."

The Army Commander's visit signifies a shared resolve to build bridges between the Army and academia. The Army Commander also toured key research centres at IIT Kanpur, including the C3i Hub, where he was received by Prof Manindra Agrawal; the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems, led by Prof Nitin Saxena; the Helicopter and VTOL Lab headed by Prof Abhishek; and the UAV Lab under Prof S Saderla. (ANI)

