Amit Shah Visits AIIMS, Meets 5 Security Men Injured During Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS here on Thursday to enquire about the health of five security personnel undergoing treatment for injuries received during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, sources said. The security personnel had participated in the 21-day-long anti-naxal operation, named 'Operation Black Forest', carried out in the Karegutta Hills (KGH) on Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Shah visited Delhi AIIMS' trauma centre and enquired about their health conditions besides taking feedback from the doctors attending them, sources said.

The five security men include three CoBRA commandos of the CRPF, a CRPF jawan and a District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police. They are Assistant Commandant of CoBRA's 204th battalion Sagar Borade, Head Constable Muneesh Chand Sharma of 203rd CoBRA battalion, Constable Dhanu Ram of 204 CoBRA, Constable Krishna Kumar Gurjar of 196th CRPF battalion and Constable Santosh Murami of DRG. Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union home minister on Wednesday said the security forces have achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills. Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was determined to root out Naxalism from the country. "I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," Shah had written in Hindi on X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police have described the operation as a major success as they have demolished the "invincibility" of the Maoists and killed 31 ultras in and around a treacherous hill along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever coordinated operation carried out by them. Chiefs of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, G P Singh and A D Singh respectively, said the 21-day long operation that began on April 21 at the Korgotalu Hills ended on May 11 led to the killing of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, seizure of 450 IEDs, about two tonnes of explosives, a number of rifles among others and ammunition. 'Matter of Great Joy': Amit Shah Hails Surrender of 50 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah Meets 5 Security Men Injured in Encounter with Naxals

VIDEO | Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) visited the AIIMS trauma centre, Delhi, and checked on the health of the security personnel injured in the 21-day long Anti-naxal Operation carried out in Karegutta Hills (KGH) across the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/94JITNhp5Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2025

Watch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi and checked on the health of the security personnel injured during the 21-day-long anti-Naxal operation carried out in Karegutta Hills (KGH) along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border pic.twitter.com/E5yHRS88kP — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

Eighteen security forces personnel were injured in this operation.

As many as 214 bunkers were busted and 818 barrel grenade launchers recovered. A total of 21 encounters took place during this operation, according to official data. Bijapur is one of the six most Naxal violence-affected districts of the country.