Amit Shah Visits AIIMS, Meets 5 Security Men Injured During Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS here on Thursday to enquire about the health of five security personnel undergoing treatment for injuries received during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

News PTI| May 15, 2025 04:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Amit Shah Visits AIIMS, Meets 5 Security Men Injured During Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos)
Amit Shah Meets 5 Security Men Injured in Encounter with Naxals (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS here on Thursday to enquire about the health of five security personnel undergoing treatment for injuries received during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, sources said. The security personnel had participated in the 21-day-long anti-naxal operation, named 'Operation Black Forest', carried out in the Karegutta Hills (KGH) on Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Shah visited Delhi AIIMS' trauma centre and enquired about their health conditions besides taking feedback from the doctors attending them, sources said.

The five security men include three CoBRA commandos of the CRPF, a CRPF jawan and a District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police. They are Assistant Commandant of CoBRA's 204th battalion Sagar Borade, Head Constable Muneesh Chand Sharma of 203rd CoBRA battalion, Constable Dhanu Ram of 204 CoBRA, Constable Krishna Kumar Gurjar of 196th CRPF battalion and Constable Santosh Murami of DRG. Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union home minister on Wednesday said the security forces have achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills. Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was determined to root out Naxalism from the country. "I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," Shah had written in Hindi on X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police have described the operation as a major success as they have demolished the "invincibility" of the Maoists and killed 31 ultras in and around a treacherous hill along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever coordinated operation carried out by them. Chiefs of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, G P Singh and A D Singh respectively, said the 21-day long operation that began on April 21 at the Korgotalu Hills ended on May 11 led to the killing of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, seizure of 450 IEDs, about two tonnes of explosives, a number of rifles among others and ammunition. 'Matter of Great Joy': Amit Shah Hails Surrender of 50 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah Meets 5 Security Men Injured in Encounter with Naxals

Eighteen security forces personnel were injured in this operation.

As many as 214 bunkers were busted and 818 barrel grenade launchers recovered. A total of 21 encounters took place during this operation, according to official data. Bijapur is one of the six most Naxal violence-affected districts of the country.

Tags:
AIIMS Amit Shah anti-Naxal operation Chhattisgarh Delhi AIIMS Naxal Naxal Free Indi
You might also like
Telangana Shocker: MBBS Student at AIIMS Bibinagar Ends Life by Jumping Into Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
News
News PTI| May 15, 2025 04:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Amit Shah Visits AIIMS, Meets 5 Security Men Injured During Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos)
Amit Shah Meets 5 Security Men Injured in Encounter with Naxals (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the AIIMS here on Thursday to enquire about the health of five security personnel undergoing treatment for injuries received during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, sources said. The security personnel had participated in the 21-day-long anti-naxal operation, named 'Operation Black Forest', carried out in the Karegutta Hills (KGH) on Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Shah visited Delhi AIIMS' trauma centre and enquired about their health conditions besides taking feedback from the doctors attending them, sources said.

The five security men include three CoBRA commandos of the CRPF, a CRPF jawan and a District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police. They are Assistant Commandant of CoBRA's 204th battalion Sagar Borade, Head Constable Muneesh Chand Sharma of 203rd CoBRA battalion, Constable Dhanu Ram of 204 CoBRA, Constable Krishna Kumar Gurjar of 196th CRPF battalion and Constable Santosh Murami of DRG. Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union home minister on Wednesday said the security forces have achieved a historic breakthrough in the resolve to make the country Naxal-free with the killing of 31 notorious Naxalites in the Karregutta hills. Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was determined to root out Naxalism from the country. "I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," Shah had written in Hindi on X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police have described the operation as a major success as they have demolished the "invincibility" of the Maoists and killed 31 ultras in and around a treacherous hill along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border in the biggest ever coordinated operation carried out by them. Chiefs of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police, G P Singh and A D Singh respectively, said the 21-day long operation that began on April 21 at the Korgotalu Hills ended on May 11 led to the killing of 31 Maoists, including 16 women, seizure of 450 IEDs, about two tonnes of explosives, a number of rifles among others and ammunition. 'Matter of Great Joy': Amit Shah Hails Surrender of 50 Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah Meets 5 Security Men Injured in Encounter with Naxals

Eighteen security forces personnel were injured in this operation.

As many as 214 bunkers were busted and 818 barrel grenade launchers recovered. A total of 21 encounters took place during this operation, according to official data. Bijapur is one of the six most Naxal violence-affected districts of the country.

Tags:
AIIMS Amit Shah anti-Naxal operation Chhattisgarh Delhi AIIMS Naxal Naxal Free Indi
You might also like
Telangana Shocker: MBBS Student at AIIMS Bibinagar Ends Life by Jumping Into Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
News

Telangana Shocker: MBBS Student at AIIMS Bibinagar Ends Life by Jumping Into Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
‘Is the Home Minister Resigning’: Congress Demands Answers From Government for Security Lapses in Pahalgam During Terror Attack
News

‘Is the Home Minister Resigning’: Congress Demands Answers From Government for Security Lapses in Pahalgam During Terror Attack
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast: Both States To Experience Intense Weather Conditions Over Next 4 Days, IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert
News

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast: Both States To Experience Intense Weather Conditions Over Next 4 Days, IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert
CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
Education
News

Telangana Shocker: MBBS Student at AIIMS Bibinagar Ends Life by Jumping Into Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District
‘Is the Home Minister Resigning’: Congress Demands Answers From Government for Security Lapses in Pahalgam During Terror Attack
News

‘Is the Home Minister Resigning’: Congress Demands Answers From Government for Security Lapses in Pahalgam During Terror Attack
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast: Both States To Experience Intense Weather Conditions Over Next 4 Days, IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert
News

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast: Both States To Experience Intense Weather Conditions Over Next 4 Days, IMD Issues Storm and Rain Alert
CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
Education

CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
img

Short Videos
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
john barla
500+K+ searches
सार्वजनिक अवकाश
500+K+ searches
neet mds results
20000+K+ searches
ap ecet
2000+K+ searches
hindustan unilever demerger
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google Trends Google Trends
john barla
500+K+ searches
सार्वजनिक अवकाश
500+K+ searches
neet mds results
20000+K+ searches
ap ecet
2000+K+ searches
hindustan unilever demerger
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot