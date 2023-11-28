Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) A professor at the IIT Madras has been suspended allegedly over the recent death of a student on the campus, the institute's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Following the death of the mechanical engineering doctoral student from West Bengal by suicide in his room at the institute, the administration formed a high-level panel to enquire into the incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' in Siddharthnagar After Visit by Samajwadi Party’s Muslim MLA Sayeda Khatoon.

"Prof Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. The Institute is following all due procedures," the spokesperson said.

Hailing the action against Prof Sen, the student body - Voice of Students of IIT-M - in a post on X congratulated the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi Urges People of State To Vote for Congress, Says People Have Given Respect by Calling Her 'Amma'.

"This is a victory to many students who came together for the protests following Sachin's suicide," the post said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)