Dumka, April 2: An illegal gun factory was busted in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday and six people were arrested, police said. A joint team of Jharkhand Police and Kolkata Police raided the factory, located in Sarua village in Muffasil police station area, they said.

A large number of unfinished pistols and revolvers were seized in the raid, Superintendent of Police of Dumka Ambar Lakra told PTI. Six people from Bihar and Jharkhand, including a woman, were arrested, he said. Jharkhand: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder Over Land Dispute in Jamshedpur.

The raid was conducted based on inputs provided by a person arrested by the Kolkata Police, the officer said. The unfinished firearms were being sent to Munger in Bihar for assembling, he said.

