Jamshedpur, March 31: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beheading another man and dumping the dismembered body at Saldah near Dimna Lake on March 27. The accused was identified as Jitu Tudu, a resident of Jiradungri.

As per the report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as Lodhra Tudu (38), a resident of Jiradungri as well. The deceased's wife registered a missing complaint, based on which police initiated a search operation. The body was found near the isolated area of Saldah. Maharashtra Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Held for Bludgeoning Wife to Death in Palghar.

The accused confessed to the crime, said the police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is currently in police remand, said police.

