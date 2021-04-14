Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Punjab government is making all-out efforts to curb the problem of illegal mining in the state and for that, the police and the mining department is using drone technology.

As per a media release of the Punjab government, Punjab mining enforcement directorate, RN Dhoke, had directed Khanna Police to arrest the remaining accused involved in an illegal sand mining case registered at PS Machhiwara Sahib last week. He had also directed to study the extent of illegal mining done in Rahon area through XEN mining, SBS Nagar.

A known criminal, Gurinder Singh, also known by the name Ginda, was arrested by Khanna police on April 9 as he was found to be involved in illegal sand mining in Rahon area of Nawanshahr. His accomplice Karanvir Singh was also been arrested by Khanna police on Wednesday.

According to the release, during the course of the investigation, it was revealed by the accused persons that Raju Gujjar, Dharamjit Singh, Dalvir Singh and Pawan Singh were carrying out illegal sand mining in the river bed of Sutlej in Rahon area near villages Shamshpur and Hadiwal.

The joint team, led by XEN-cum-district mining officer, Gurtej Singh Garcha and DSP Samrala, Jaswinder Singh, visited the affected mining area on Tuesday and carried out drone photography to know the extent of illegal mining in Shamshpur and Hadiwal.

The release also stated that the report submitted by XEN mining will become a part of the investigation file.

In order to eliminate illegal mining in the state, strict instructions have already been issued to the officials of the districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)