New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The CBI carried out searches at 15 locations on Wednesday in connection with illegal mining in Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal, the agency said.

"The searches include at the premises of then officials of ECL, including then two general managers (present and one retired), manager (security), inspector (security) and colliery agent etc.," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said in a statement.

He said cash amounting to around Rs 20 lakh, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the premises of the incumbent general manager.

Property documents, locker keys and incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the other accused, Joshi added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a case on November 27, 2020 against six named accused as well as unidentified persons on allegations of illegal mining and theft of coal in the leasehold areas of ECL, Asansol and its adjoining private land, the agency spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the scam ran into crores of rupees.

"Searches were earlier conducted at more than 100 places in various states. One private person was earlier arrested during investigation. The investigation is continuing," he added.

