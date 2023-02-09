New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday claimed that authorities have demolished an "illegal" room constructed by the AAP outside its headquarters here.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the matter.

"Three months ago, I had raised the issue of Aam Aadmi Party building a room illegally on government land outside its Rouse Avenue office. Today, PWD-MCD demolished this illegal structure," said Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

He also shared a purported video of the demolition exercise.

