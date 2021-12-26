Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed himself as a "24-carat Congressman" and stated that he was never upset from the party.

Speaking to media here, the Congress leader said, "I am not going to float any new party and I am not upset with the party."

When asked if Congress requires reform, he said, "Reforms are need of every party and is underway in the Congress. Reform is a continuous process."

"'Yes, I am a Congressman. Who told you I am not? 24 'Carat' Congressman," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader, earlier in December said that he does not see the grand old party winning 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

