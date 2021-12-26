Mangaluru, December 26: A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in Karanataka’s Mangaluru city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sourav Kumar Yadav. He was an electrical and electronics engineering student at the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal. Yada was a native of Bihar. Yadav ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of a hostel room due to a financial crisis. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Cryptocurrency.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the deceased. According to a report by The Times of India, in the suicide note, the deceased did not hold anybody responsible. He had asked her father to pay his education loan of Rs one lakh. Yadav wrote that it was going mad and was not sure if he would get any job.

As per the report, on the day of the incident, his friends tried to call him for breakfast at around 8 am, but he did not open the door. An hour later, his friends again tried to reach out to him. As the boy did not respond, they peeped through the window and found him handing. They immediately informed the hostel authorities. Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide Due To Poor Performance in Examinations.

The deceased’s parents expressed their inability to travel to Mangaluru asn asked the college authorities to do the cremation. However, the college authority and Yadav’s fellow students made arrangements for the travel of the deceased’s parents. A case of unnatural death was registered. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

