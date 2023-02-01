Muzaffarnagar, February 1: A wall of a mosque collapsed killing an imam in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Tahir Kasmi, 60, the general secretary of Muzaffarnagar City Jamiat Ulema Hind. Chhattisgarh Rains: Wall Collapses in Jagdalpur After Heavy Rainfall, Two Dead.

The wall of the mosque in the Kotwali police station area of the district collapsed Tuesday evening, trapping the imam under the debris. Andhra Pradesh: One Dead as Wall Collapses in Vijayawada; Rescue Operation Underway.

He was taken to a hospital where doctor pronounced him dead on arrival, Kotwali police station SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

