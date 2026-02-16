Lucknow, February 16: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a critical update for students enrolled in the UP Saksham Scholarship 2025–26 program (formerly known as the UP Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Online System). Applicants for both pre-matric and post-matric schemes are now required to submit their corrected and updated application forms to their respective educational institutions. This final stage of the application process is mandatory, and failure to meet the fast-approaching deadlines could result in the rejection of financial aid or significant delays in disbursement.

Key Deadlines and Timeline

According to the official schedule for the UP Saksham Scholarship, the window for online corrections closed on February 13. Students must now ensure that a hard copy of their corrected form is submitted to their college or university for offline verification by the deadline of February 18. Following this submission, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will conduct a re-examination of the updated data between February 19 and February 27. The final verification and data locking by the District Scholarship Committee are expected to be completed by March 10. Once the data is locked, no further modifications will be permitted. TerraTern Launches ₹1 Crore Scholarship Fund to Empower India's Nursing Workforce.

Eligibility and Verification Process

The UP Saksham Scholarship is available to students in Uttar Pradesh across various categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and Minority groups, provided they meet the specific income and academic criteria set by the state government. During the upcoming verification phase, authorities will compare the changes made by students against the records provided by their educational institutions. Any remaining discrepancies may lead to the application being flagged or disqualified. Reliance Foundation Scholarship Announced on Eve of Dhirubhai Ambani’s 93rd Birth Anniversary; Selected UG and PG Scholars To Receive up to INR 2 Lakh and INR 6 Lakh Respectively.

Required Documentation

To ensure a smooth verification process, students must provide the following documents along with their corrected application form:

Aadhaar Card (must be linked to the bank account)

Bank Passbook copy

Mark sheet from the previous academic class

Valid Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (where applicable)

Recent passport-size photograph

Scholarship Disbursement via DBT

Eligible students whose applications successfully clear all verification stages can expect the scholarship funds to be transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Under the current tentative schedule, the UP Saksham Scholarship payments are slated to be credited to students' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts by March 18.Education officials have advised students not to wait until the final hours of the deadline. Completing the submission and verification formalities early is essential to avoid technical issues or administrative delays that could jeopardize their eligibility for the 2025–26 academic session.

