Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha for the next two days and also issued an advisory to fishermen not to venture into the sea, said an IMD official on Wednesday.

While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Several districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is likely in North Odisha districts and other districts. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea."

The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression.

It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Samuel Stella, “Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the North Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hours IST today, August 1, 2023, over the northeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 91.5°E, about 200 km southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 430 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).”

“It is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression, move northwestward, and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today, the 1st of August. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,” Samuel Stella added. (ANI)

