Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], June 30(ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The alert comes amid continued monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall affecting most parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said the rainfall figures and the forecast for the coming days. "Over the past 24 hours, most regions of Himachal Pradesh recorded moderate rainfall. However, isolated locations in districts such as Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba experienced heavy showers," Sharma said.

He added, "The highest rainfall was recorded in Pandoh (Mandi district) at 130 mm, followed by Mandi town at 120 mm, Sunni in Shimla at 113 mm, and Palampur at 80 mm."

The IMD scientist warned of continued intense rainfall in the short term. "We are expecting light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state. However, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated locations in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla, and that's why an orange alert has been issued in these districts," Sharma added.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Solan, and Kullu, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas. The IMD has stated that rainfall intensity is expected to decrease slightly starting July 1. Still, intermittent light to moderate showers will continue across the plains and mid-hill districts of the state until July 6.

Sharma further elaborated on the rainfall pattern so far in the monsoon season. "In June so far, the state has recorded 34 percent above-normal rainfall. Only the high-altitude tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have received below-normal rainfall. Kinnaur has seen a deficit of 20 percent, while Lahaul-Spiti recorded 50 per cent below-normal rainfall. All other ten districts have received above-average rain," he said.

"Mandi district has reported almost double the normal rainfall for June. Solan and Hamirpur districts have also received 80% above-normal rainfall," Sharma added.

While the IMD had issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall yesterday (June 29), the warning has now been downgraded to orange for June 30, followed by yellow alerts in select districts between July 2 and July 6.

The IMD has advised local administrations and the public to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to landslides and floods. (ANI)

