New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi is under a yellow alert with rain and thunderstorms forecast for the day, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch above normal, according to the weather department.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi under which the IMD's colour-coded warning system indicates the need to "be aware" of potentially impactful weather.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning expected during evening with the maximum temperature expected to settled at 28 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is clocked at 99, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) national bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

