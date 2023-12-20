New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved Delhi's Patiala House Court and sought direction from the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police and Superintendent of Mandoli Jail, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in judicial custody, to immediately restrain him from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly.

Jacqueline in her plea alleged that Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for her, the actor said.

Their widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting the applicant's safety and well-being.

The actress Jacqueline is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

EOW in its reply supports Jacqueline Fernandez's application and stated that "It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments."

Thus, such an aggravating nature of the threat/harassment to the victim/applicant is a matter of grave concern for the investigating agency that an important witness of the case is being coerced/harassed/ threatened by the accused, as it will have serious implications on the conduct of the trial of the case, concerning the present applicant/witness, stated EOW.

Jacqueline in her plea stated that she has no previous interaction with the accused Sukash Chandershekhar and her interaction with him started only during the period of commission of crime by the accused in the present case.

She is an important witness in the present case to prove the prosecution version, said EOW.

Noting the submissions, the trial court judge listed the matter for January 17, 2023, for further hearing.

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of ECIR (FIR) and supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 Crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline also stated that the Directorate of Enforcement has acted in a partisan manner while arraigning her as an accused in the Impugned Complaint. The Directorate of Enforcement has given a clean chit to Nora Fatehi despite it being an admitted fact on record that her family member received a BMW car from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on her instructions, she claimed.

She also stated that the Directorate of Enforcement is playing hot and cold at the same time. In identical facts, she has been arraigned as an accused, Aditi Singh has been identified as Original Complainant, and artists like Nora Fatehi and other artists like Nikita Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, and Sophyia Singh who physically visited the Tihar Jail premises have not been arraigned as an accused. This reflects a malafide investigation against her, Jacqueline alleged.

The entire case put forth by the Directorate of Enforcement hinges on a single alleged news article shared with Jacqueline. Based on this sole piece of evidence, the Directorate of Enforcement contends that she might have been aware of Sukesh's imprisonment but still chose to accept gifts from him, thereby she has been arraigned as an accused for the offence of money laundering, the plea stated.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National living in India since 2009 and belongs to a Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

