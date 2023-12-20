New Delhi, December 20: Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has ascended to the pinnacle of India’s wealth rankings. She has beaten the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others by registering the highest net-worth rise among Indians in the past calendar year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Savitri Jindal’s wealth skyrocketed by an astounding $9.6 billion in just one year. This staggering increase has propelled her total net worth to a staggering $25 billion. The Jindal matriarch now stands as the fifth-wealthiest Indian, leaving a trail of financial triumph in her wake. Hurun India Rich List 2023: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Reclaims Top Spot, Surpasses Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani; Check Details Here.

While Mukesh Ambani, the titan of Reliance Industries, continues to hold the top spot among India’s wealthiest, his net worth surged by a respectable $5 billion, bringing it to a formidable $92.3 billion. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani faced a setback, witnessing a decline of $35.4 billion in his net worth, which now stands at $85.1 billion. Ambani Family Tree Chart: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Daughter Veda Newest Addition to Family, Know All the Members and History of India's Richest Family.

Who is Savitri Jindal?

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, established by her husband, the late OP Jindal, an industrialist and businessman from Haryana. The conglomerate boasts a diverse portfolio, including listed companies such as: JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, JSW Saw, Jindal Stainless and JSW Holdings.

Notably, the group holds an impressive 83 percent stake in the port operator JSW Infrastructure. Their recent successful listing of the company in October 2023 has set the stage for further strategic moves, including the potential listing of JSW Cement in the upcoming year.

Amidst this financial triumph, the Jindal family faces challenges. Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, one of Savitri’s four sons, is currently embroiled in allegations of rape, which he vehemently denies. The family’s resilience in the face of adversity remains a testament to their unwavering commitment to business excellence.

Another noteworthy gainer following closely behind Savitri Jindal in the list of top wealth gainers for 2023 is Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Tech. His net worth surged by an impressive $8 billion, reaching a substantial $32.6 billion. Nadar’s contributions to the tech industry continue to make waves, solidifying his position among India’s financial elite.

