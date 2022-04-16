New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Asserting that the production has been hit at two treatment plants here due to increased pollution in the Yamuna River, the Delhi Jal Board Saturday sent an emergency request to Haryana, saying the "pollution should be stopped immediately" and water supply to the national capital increased.

It said the reduced production is resulting in a water crisis in some parts of Delhi, including the "New Delhi Municipal Council comprising institutional and diplomatic areas".

In a letter to the Haryana Irrigation Department, the Delhi Jal Board highlighted that the pollution level (presence of Ammonia) in Yamuna River was 7.5 ppm (parts per million) at Wazirabad Pond on Saturday, which is "beyond the treatable limit of 0.9 ppm".

This increased pollution has resulted in reduced production at Water Treatment Plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad, the board noted.

This is resulting in a water crisis in some parts of Delhi, the DJB said.

Haryana supplies water to Delhi through the Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC), Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Yamuna River. CLC and DSB supply water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Citing the increase in demands due to the summer season and in the wake of Ramzan and Hanuman Jayanti festivals, the Delhi Jal Board said it is essential to maintain an uninterrupted water supply in Delhi.

"It is, therefore, requested that pollution should be stopped immediately. In addition, it is requested to increase/maintain flows in CLC (683 cusec) and DSB (330 cusec) to tide over current situation. The current flows are CLC (569 cusec) and DSB (385 cusec). This may be treated as an SOS," the board noted.

At present, Delhi receives 479 million gallons water a day (MGD) from Haryana against 609 MGD. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal.

