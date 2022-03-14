Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) The TMC government in Bengal has in the last 11 years released 574 life convicts who had served over 14 years in correctional home "after a meticulous background check", an official release here said on Monday.

Of the 574 convicts, 541 are male and 33 female.

"The government, under the recommendation of state sentence review board (SSRB), West Bengal, has, from time to time, taken a decision to prematurely release life-convicts from correctional homes," the statement said.

"Since 2011, following the TMC's rise to power, cases of 660 life convicts have been recommended, out of which 574, who had served more than 14 years in correctional homes, have been released after meticulous background check," it said.

Notably, 145 convicts were released in 2022, the statement added .

