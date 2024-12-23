New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Berlin on Monday said it has been in "close contact" with all the seven Indians who were injured in an attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany last week.

"@EOIBerlin has been in close contact with all the seven Indians injured in the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market on Dec 20, 2024. Three of the Indians have been discharged, while the remaining are under treatment. Mission is in regular touch with them and actively providing requisite support. Mission is also in touch with their families. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @diaspora_india @IndianDiplomacy," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Seven Indians were injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian Embassy in Berlin was providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into the crowd at the Christmas market on Friday evening, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, German authorities said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack."

"Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," it added.

