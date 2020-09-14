Mumbai, September 14: Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order declaring that vehicles permitted to transport oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with an Ambulance for a period of one year.

According to a notification issued by the Maharashtra government, to make oxygen easily available in hospitals for the timely treatment of COVID-19 patients, the government exercising the power under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, declared that the vehicles permitted for carrying oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with vehicles on emergency and disaster management duties. India Reports 92,071 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 48 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 79,722.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) and clause (1) of sub-section (2) of section 38 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (53 of 2005) and section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1087) and of all other power enabling it in that behalf, the Government of Maharashtra hereby declares that the vehicles permitted for carrying Oxygen for medical purposes shall be treated on par with Ambulance for carrying only oxygen, for a period of one year during such disaster and thereby treating such vehicles as the vehicle on emergency and disaster management duties," said the notification

For this purpose, provisions of sub-rule (7) of rule 108 and sub-rule (3) of rule 119 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 shall apply to such vehicles," it added.

