New Delhi, September 14: India's COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed 48 lakh mark with a spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 48,46,428. Of the total cases, 9,86,598 are active cases while a total of 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged from different hospitals. With 1,136 fresh fatalities, the death toll in India due to coronavirus infection surged to 79,722, the Health Ministry said. Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK to Resume After Brief Pause Over Volunteer's Illness.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,78,500 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,72,39,428. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has improved to a whooping high of 77.77 percent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.66 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready By First Quarter of 2021, Would Volunteer For Receiving COVID-19 Drug To End Trust Deficit, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for above 60 percent of the active cases, according to the Ministry. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 10,37,765 with 22,543 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 416 more fatalities, the state death toll increased to 29,531.

On the global front, India remains the second worst-hit country with the COVID-19 pandemic after the US. The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has now topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of September 14, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

