Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Eastern Command, on Thursday said incidents of natural disasters like the recent landslide episode in Manipur, will not have any impact on government efforts for welfare activities in the northeast.

Kalita said the loss of lives in the landslide at a railway construction camp at Manipur's Noney district following heavy rain was "very unfortunate," but “nature's fury cannot be fought by anybody”.

He also said the entire northeast, which is part of the Eastern Command's area of responsibility, has been lagging behind in infrastructure development compared to the rest of the country.

"Over the last 10 to 15 years, a lot of infrastructure development projects have been initiated… a lot of those were completed as well in terms of connectivity by road and train…," he said.

These projects need to be supported by all agencies of the government, he added.

"But, I don't think such types of incidents (Manipur landslide) are going to have any impact on the government's will to pursue the developmental activities, and the infrastructure development that is going to happen in the northeast," the Eastern Army Commander said during a press conference, after inaugurating the East Tech 2022 defence exhibition at the Bishwa Bangla Mela Prangan here.

He said that the Army is committed to support the government in all such efforts.

Kalita said the exhibition, which is touted as a mini Defence Expo, will focus on capability development that is required in the Eastern Command, particularly for troops deployed in the borders, as also those employed in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the northeast.

"It also aims at enhancement of operational capabilities and sustenance in difficult areas," he said, adding, this platform is an opportunity for the user to meet the provider.

