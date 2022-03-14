New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Income-Tax Department on Monday conducted searches at a leading real estate group Omaxe in the national capital and 45 other regions including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore, as informed by the I-T Department.

The department has so far recovered Rs 12 crore in cash as the search operation continues.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate groups in Delhi-NCR with its reach within other states. (ANI)

