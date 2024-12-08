Imphal, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday said that leaders of INDIA bloc parties from violence-hit Manipur would go ahead with their protest against the BJP-led NDA governments in the state and at the Centre at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 9.

State Congress chief spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami told reporters here that INDIA bloc leaders from Manipur would hold the demonstration on Monday in the national capital, irrespective of whether the permission for the proposed programme is granted or not.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra has been making all arrangements in Delhi for the protest since November 25, he said.

Several leaders and office bearers of the INDIA bloc, including five MLAs of Manipur Congress, are already in the national capital for the protest, Goswami said.

Leaders of CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP and NCP from Manipur would join the protest in the national capital, he said.

"We had planned for a protest on December 6 in Delhi but had to be postponed due to certain inconveniences. Now, whether we are given permission or not by the Centre, we will go ahead with the protest on Monday. It could be a sit-in or any other form of protest. We have taken our stand to stage the demonstration," Goswami said here.

His comment comes after a delegation of leaders from 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference in New Delhi on December 6 and claimed that they were denied permission to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

"We have never seen that the Centre and the BJP government here have pushed its citizens to hardship in the history of independent India. They failed in Manipur. This is evident from what the people have said on various platforms, including social media," Goswami alleged.

The conflict between two warring communities has affected everyone, from small businessmen to transporters, he claimed.

"We demand peace and normalcy at the earliest and that internally displaced people be allowed to return to their homes. Is Manipur not a part of India?", the Congress spokesperson said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

