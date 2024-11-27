Imphal, November 27: The Manipur government as a precautionary measure on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services for two more days in nine districts including the trouble-torn Jiribam district, officials said. Officials of the Home Department said that though except for a person missing on Monday from Kangpokpi district, no major incident was reported from any of the nine districts since November 18, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days as a preventative measure.

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in his order, said: "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, on the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation." "... as a preventive measure, the state government has imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services," the order said. Manipur Violence: Educational Institutions in 5 Districts To Remain Closed on November 25 and 26 for Safety of Students, Teachers.

In nine districts, the suspension of mobile internet and data services would be effective till 5.15 p.m. on November 29. The nine districts, comprising both the valley and hills, where the suspension of mobile internet and data services were enforced are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

After the widespread violence and attacks by mobs started on November 16 in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of six bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days. Since then the suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended periodically.

Meanwhile, with no major incident reported from any of the districts in Manipur, the Home Department earlier conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services (fixed line) considering the hardships faced by students, employees, common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. However, the Manipur government on Tuesday closed all the educational institutions including schools and universities in six curfew-bound districts for an indefinite period. Manipur Violence: Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital Hands Over Bodies of 9 Victims Killed to Families (Watch Video).

Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders asked the zonal and district authorities to take appropriate steps to close all the government, private, and government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities until further orders. An official of the Education Department said that the decision of the closure of the schools and other educational institutions was taken in consultation with the Home Department.

He said that considering the safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff, all the educational institutions would remain closed for an indefinite period in six districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

