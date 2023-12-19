New Delhi, December 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later. Sources, however, said there was no final decision on the issue. Mallikarjun Kharge As INDIA Bloc PM Face: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Propose Congress President's Name as Prime Minister Candidate For Lok Sabha Election 2024, Say Sources

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything." Top Leaders of Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi, Condemn Suspension of 141 MPs in Parliament

MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting that Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)