Mumbai, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Union Territory of Puducherry will head to the polls in a single phase on April 9. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, revealed the election schedule during a press briefing at Vigyan Bhawan today, March 15. The counting of votes for all 30 assembly constituencies of Puducherry will take place on May 4, alongside four other poll-bound states.

Key Election Dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry

The election cycle for the 16th Puducherry Legislative Assembly is set to be completed well before the current assembly’s term expires on June 15. Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4.

Date of Notification: March 16, 2026

March 16, 2026 Last Date for Nominations: March 23, 2026

March 23, 2026 Scrutiny of Nominations: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Last Date for Withdrawal: March 26, 2026

March 26, 2026 Date of Polling: April 9, 2026

April 9, 2026 Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect, restricting the government from announcing new projects or administrative decisions that could influence voters.

Check the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Schedule Below

Voter Statistics and Preparedness for the Puducherry Assembly Election

Puducherry boasts a historically high voter turnout, often exceeding 80 per cent. For the 2026 cycle, the final electoral rolls were published on February 14 following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The ECI has established polling stations across the four scattered regions of the Union Territory - Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam - to ensure maximum accessibility. Special provisions, including pick-up and drop-off facilities for senior citizens and differently-abled voters, are being implemented to maintain high participation rates. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: ECI Unveils Poll Schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry; Voting to Begin April 9.

Political Landscape: Puducherry To Witness a Multi-Cornered Contest

The upcoming election will see a battle for control between the incumbent NDA alliance (comprising the AINRC and BJP) and the INDIA bloc (led by the DMK and Congress). In the 2021 elections, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats, forming a government in coalition with the BJP. The opposition is now looking to capitalise on local issues such as statehood and administrative autonomy to regain the treasury benches.

To ensure a "free, fair, and inducement-free" election, the ECI has deployed central observers to monitor expenditure and security. The Commission emphasised a strict crackdown on the distribution of cash and liquor, which has historically been a concern in the region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).