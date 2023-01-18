New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The political resolution passed by the BJP national executive has showered encomiums on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "supreme and the most popular leader of not only the country but also of the world" and asserting that India has emerged as a "protector of the world's future" under his leadership.

India getting chairmanship of prestigious international organisations like G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under Modi's leadership has scripted "new chapters" in the country's history, it said.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi, Voices Displeasure Over Bihar 'Not Getting Special Status'.

"The National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the supreme and the most popular leader of not only the country but also of the world," it said.

The BJP on Wednesday shared the resolution passed by its national executive, a key organisational body of the party whose two-day meeting ended on Tuesday. The resolution was first proposed on the meeting's first day on Monday and was passed later.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation of Development Projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra Tomorrow.

Getting the presidency of three big international bodies like G20, SCO and United Nations Security Council in a single year shows the whole world recognises our country's strength, it said.

Under the "powerful and visionary" leadership of Modi, India has emerged as a decisive, far-sighted and strong nation, and as a protector of the world's future, it said, claiming that the whole world has now become aware of India's strength and capabilities which were truly displayed during the corona crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"India leads the world when it comes to protecting humanity and conserving the environment and nature," it said.

From surgical strikes to issues around Pakistan and China, the opposition's propaganda fell flat every time, it said.

"The life of fabricated allegations is not very long. For 20 years, the Opposition tried to defame respected Modi ji in the Gujarat riots case, but our supreme leader, bearing this humiliation like a 'Neelkanth', only focussed upon the development of the nation. The Supreme Court put an end to this propaganda by giving him a clean chit," it said.

Results of assembly elections and by-elections show all Indians share a deep connect with Modi's pro-poor welfare policies and innovative vision, it said, adding that the "Modi Magic" shattered all the records in Gujarat.

Accusing the Opposition of practising "bogus politics", the resolution said it was rejected in the people's court as well as the Supreme Court.

The party's unprecedented scale of victory in the recent Gujarat assembly polls was the main highlight of the resolution which described the result as a crushing defeat of the Opposition's negative politics by giving the party its seventh win in a row.

"In the Gujarat elections, the Opposition, displaying their narrow-mindedness, used abusive words against the most popular Prime Minister 'Hriday Samrat' Narendra Modi.

"How could Gujaratis tolerate this? They taught a befitting lesson to such parties and such people in a democratic manner in the assembly elections," it said.

In a swipe at its rivals, especially the Aam Aadmi party, without naming them, the resolution said the masses demoralised the typical "advertisers" of big claims and served them a crushing defeat.

"Those who used to talk about undercurrent and claim majority via media were given the answer that Gujarat did not trust such selfish and arrogant people and liars. The BJP's stupendous victory in Gujarat is a victory for those committed to the development and a defeat for those relying only on advertisement," it said.

With the BJP winning 156 seats in the 182-member assembly and nearly 53 per cent of votes, the resolution said the party coming second could not even get the 10 per cent of total seats to be recognised as the main opposition party.

Like a true soldier of the party, Modi led from the front throughout the campaign and changed the whole atmosphere by conducting four roadshows and around 32 rallies. The resolution also praised the state leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party chief C R Patil.

"This is a victory that changed the political picture of the country. This resounding victory of the BJP in Gujarat is going to have a positive impact on the upcoming assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," it said.

While the party lost to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the margin of defeat was less than one per cent, it said, adding that it also formed governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur last year.

"Under the successful leadership of the prime minister, the word 'anti-incumbency' is no longer used for the BJP but it's the pro-incumbency which is the buzzword.

"If the policy is correct, leadership is good and the intention is to genuinely work for the public, then words like 'anti-incumbency become meaningless," the resolution said.

The party also resolved to win the assembly elections due this year in nine states - Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

With its "pro-poor welfare and development-oriented governments" in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP is moving towards a big victory in these states, it said.

The public is "fed-up" with the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and the BRS government in Telangana.

The 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event in Varanasi and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign were also lauded in the resolution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)