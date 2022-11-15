New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that in the last eight years, PM Narendra Modi introduced many development projects and due to this, today India is emerging as a bright spot in the world's economy.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving toward development. For our startups, women entrepreneurs, who are manufacturing in India, a dedicated 'Swadeshi fair' should be organized where we'll present quality products in front of the world," Union Minister told the mediapersons in New Delhi.

"In the last eight years, PM Modi introduced many development projects & due to this, today India is emerging as a bright spot in the world's economy," he added.

Goyal inaugurated the 41st edition of the India International Trade Fair.

He stated, "with the help of India, the world economy will move forward. India will lead the world in future."

Earlier on Sunday, Goyal said every campus must become an incubator for startups and must strive to nurture and develop innovation and entrepreneurship.

During a meeting with the heads of all premier educational institutes in India like NIFT, the commerce minister asked the institutions to introspect if their education was tailor-made to cater to the needs of tomorrow.

He said, "We must aspire to take India's fashion technology to the developed markets of the world. He also observed that there is a need to expand our faculty base and invest greatly in faculty development" during the meeting with the heads and senior faculty members of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

According to a statement from the commerce ministry, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked eminent institutions of design in India to increase their student intake by a minimum of 10X. (ANI)

