New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) India on Tuesday continued evacuation of its citizens from Iran with over 2,200 Indians brought back from the Persian Gulf nation so far, amid escalating tensions following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites.

Two-hundred-ninety-two Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 3:30 am, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sharing details about India's evacuation mission Operation Sindhu that was launched following a fresh wave of hostilities between Iran and Israel, he said, "2,295 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran".

Also Read | Three-Language Policy Debate: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Final Decision on Language Formula To Be Taken Only After Consulting Stakeholders'.

Separately, a C-17 military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force evacuated 165 Indians who were living in Israel. They were received at the airport by Union Minister L Murugan.

The aircraft brought back the Indians from Amman after. The Indians were taken to the capital city of Jordan through land border crossings.

Two-hundred-ninety Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan were evacuated from Iranian city Mashhad on a special flight on Monday night.

India launched Operation Sindhu last week to bring back Indians from Iran and Israel in view of increasing hostilities between the two nations.

Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other's cities and military and strategic facilities since the hostilities began over a week back.

The tensions escalated significantly following the US bombing of three major Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday morning.

India has evacuated its nationals on chartered flights operated from the Iranian city of Mashhad, the Armenian capital of Yerevan and the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat since Wednesday.

Iran lifted airspace restrictions on Friday to facilitate three chartered flights from Mashhad.

The first flight landed in New Delhi late on Friday with 290 Indians, and the second one landed in the national capital on Saturday afternoon with 310 Indians.

Another flight arrived from the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Thursday. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat landed in New Delhi early Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)