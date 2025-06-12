New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The 8th edition of Exercise Shakti, a joint military exercise between India and France, will take place from June 18 to July 1 at La Cavalerie in France.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) stated that the joint military exercise aims to improve coordination and teamwork between the two armies and prepare for missions in challenging situations.

"Exercise #Shakti 2025, The 8th edition of Exercise #Shakti, a joint military exercise between #India and #France is scheduled from 18 June to 01 July 2025 at #LaCavalerie, #France," the post reads.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake Multi Domain Operations in a Sub Conventional scenario. The joint exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between Armies of both the Nations," the post further reads.

Exercise Shakti is an annual joint military drill conducted by the armies of both nations to enhance interoperability and coordination in tactical operations.

Last year, the 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise "Shakti" commenced on May 13 at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The exercise aimed to enhance the joint military capacity of both sides to undertake Multi-Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Guwahati, the exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 26 May. The Opening Ceremony of the joint exercise was attended by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area. Exercise SHAKTI is a biennial training event conducted alternately in India and France. The last edition was conducted in France in November 2021.

Indian contingent comprising 90 personnel is being represented primarily by a Battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment besides personnel from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also form part of the exercise. The French contingent comprising 90 personnel will be represented mainly by personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

"The Aim of Exercise SHAKTI is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate," the release added. (ANI)

