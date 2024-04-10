Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has supported the earlier statement of party candidate Kangana Ranaut, who had said that "India got independence in 2014".

The Union Minister said that India got independence from corruption and family-run parties in 2014.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "We got independence from a corrupt government. There are many types of independence. We got independence from corruption, insecurities faced by the country, from Congress and other family-based parties...and we want if some other areas are left, we should get independence from that too."

Actor Kangana Ranaut, in 2022 had made a remark that independence was received by 'bheek' (begging) and the real independence was received only in 2014.

The remark drew heavy criticism with many people accusing Ranaut of insulting the freedom fighters and India's freedom movement.

The actor is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Mandi constituency.

While addressing a public meeting, he said that SC, ST and OBC communities are among the major beneficiaries of central government schemes.

"The farmers receive Rs 6000 per year under Kisan Samman Nidhi. Among them, over 80 per cent of the recipients belong to the SC, ST and OBC community. Many people got proper houses under the PM Awas Yojana. Among them, 40 per cent of beneficiaries are the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

He further highlighted the transformation in the last 10 years and said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power, India will become the third-largest economy.

"Till 2014, there were 7 AIIMS, now there are 22. Till 2014, there were 384 medical colleges, today there are 706. Earlier, only five cities were connected by metro, now 20 cities are connected. Till 2014, only 20,000 km of railway tracks were led, now it has reached 41,000 km. In 2014, India was the 10th largest economy, now under PM Modi, it has become the 3rd largest. If you all make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third term, we will make India, the third largest economy in the world," the Union Minister further added. (ANI)

