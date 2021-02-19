New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers crossed over 1.04 crore on Friday in the country, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Briefing the reporters, Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "1,04,49,942 vaccinations of healthcare and frontline workers carried out till today. 70,52,845 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far out of which the first dose has been given to 62,95,903 healthcare workers. The second dose has been given to 7,56,942 healthcare workers."

While 33,97,097 frontline workers have been vaccinated till 6 pm today, said the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,61,935 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Friday, the thirty-fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"A total of 6,58,674 vaccinations were administered on 18th February 2021. This constitutes the highest single-day vaccinations during the on-going COVID-19 vaccination drive," added Bhandari.

According to MoHFW, eleven States/UTs have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These states/UTS are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, states/UTs like Laddakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry have reported less than 50 per cent coverage of registered healthcare workers for the first dose.

"A total of 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized," read a MoHFW press release.

"Total 34 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 34, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in the hospital. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date. In the last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported," added the press release.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)