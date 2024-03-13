New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The 12th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) Meeting was held on March 12-13 in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions between the Directorate of International Defence Cooperation, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and the Military Policy and Planning Division of the Italian Defence General Staff focused on new initiatives to further enhance the defence cooperation and military-to-military-level exchange between the two countries.

Italy and India recently elevated their bilateral relations to the levels of Strategic Partnership during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to India in March 2023.

The MoU on Defence Cooperation was also recently renewed during the visit of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh to Italy in October 2023.

In March last year, Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the level of a strategic partnership.

This was PM Meloni's first state visit to India, during the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue.

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and global cooperation.

Later in September, PM Modi and Meloni held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

The talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and emerging technologies. (ANI)

