New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting Asia 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today.

According to the release, Goyal highlighted India's proactive and compassionate global response during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India provided nearly 300 million vaccine doses to less developed and vulnerable countries, many of which were provided free of cost, ensuring that no nation was left behind.

Goyal emphasised that, unlike many other nations that imposed export controls during the COVID-19 pandemic, India prioritised equitable access for all, staying true to its ancient ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- "the world is one family."

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal expressed gratitude that the first WHS Regional Meeting in Asia was focused on "Scaling Access to Ensure Health Equity". He noted that access to quality healthcare is a critical part of sustainable development and shared India's journey in achieving greater healthcare access for all.

The Minister recalled personal interactions with global leaders during the pandemic, noting how India ensured the supply of critical medicines at fair prices, resisting the trend of profit-making from global health crises.

Addressing the theme of Health Equity, Goyal strongly criticised attempts to extend pharmaceutical patents through minor incremental innovations, which, he said, could deprive millions of access to affordable medicines. He urged the WHS delegates to experience firsthand India's efforts to deliver quality healthcare even in remote regions.

Goyal highlighted that more than 620 million people are now eligible for free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest government-sponsored health insurance program, emphasising that India's commitment was never driven by profit but by compassion. The release also stated.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, "For us, healthcare is not just curing a sick patient. Healthcare is preventive healthcare, it is wellness, it is mental healthcare, and it means bridging society under the umbrella of a better lifestyle and a better future."

He elaborated on India's holistic approach to human welfare, highlighting the Swachh Bharat Mission which ensures dignity and sanitation, especially for women; the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with over 40 million homes already built and millions more underway; the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has expanded tap water access from 30 million to 160 million rural homes; the Ujjwala Yojana, providing free cooking gas connections to protect women from indoor air pollution; and the distribution of free food grains to 800 million citizens during and beyond the pandemic.

Goyal asserted that physical health, mental wellness, clean environments, quality education, digital connectivity, and economic empowerment together form the basis of a truly healthy society.

He closed by reaffirming India's commitment to the global health agenda and urged all nations to collaborate towards a healthier, more equitable future for every citizen of the world. (ANI)

