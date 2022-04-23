New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 infections and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India on Friday had reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 15,079 which is 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 1,656 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,17,724. The recovery rate is 98.75 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 33 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.50 per cent.

As many as 4,55,179 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.42 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 19,13,296 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,87,46,72,536. (ANI)

