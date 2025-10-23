New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organised a Curtain Raiser event on Thursday to build momentum for its participation in the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, according to a release.

The curtain raiser event was chaired by S Krishnan, Secretary MeitY, in the presence of Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay and Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G and Group Coordinator, AI & ET Division, MeitY.

Also Read | Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser, S. Krishnan said, "If India is to become a developed nation, we must ride the wave of technology, and AI is perhaps the most crucial technology driving that transformation. To achieve this, we need inclusive mechanisms that ensure people can access and benefit from AI in meaningful ways. In that context, this event is especially significant, and its theme, 'Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact,' is aptly chosen. It reflects our focus on how AI can make a real difference in society and influence how we perceive and use technology. India's intent is clear - we must view AI as a force for good and approach it in a positive, transformative way"

According to the release, Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G and Group Coordinator, AI & ET Division, MeitY, said "AI is a kinetic enabler, empowering us to leapfrog traditional development barriers and catalyse large-scale socio-economic transformation. Our approach has been guided by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's inclusive development philosophy, which is deeply rooted in the ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayaas, placing 'AI for All' at its very core."

Also Read | Indian Railways Has Set Up Multi-Level War Rooms To Manage Passenger Rush During Festive Season, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay, said, "India has a unique advantage because of its diversity and strong digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar, UPI, and other platforms have provided the backbone for scalable AI solutions. Remarkable initiatives like Bhashini and the National Sovereign AI Ecosystem, BharatGen, demonstrate our commitment to building context-aware, multilingual, and multimodal AI rooted in India. It's equally important to ensure these technologies address last-mile access to the underserved and empower Indian industry and startups to harness AI's potential."

The ESTIC 2025, scheduled for November 3 - 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology under the guidance of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, showcasing cutting-edge developments that will shape India's innovation-led growth, driving forward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the release stated.

As part of ESTIC 2025, MeitY will host a dedicated session on Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact on November 4, 2025, highlighting India's commitment to fostering a responsible, inclusive, and transformative AI ecosystem. The session will focus on developing India-centric, resource-efficient AI solutions that address real-world challenges and deliver measurable social impact. It will bring together key stakeholders from government, academia, research, and industry, underscoring the importance of synergy in advancing India's AI and emerging technology ecosystem.

The keynote address at the event will be delivered by Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho.

The event will also feature prominent speakers including Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Sriram Raghavan, Vice President, IBM Research for AI; Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai; Amit Sheth, Founding Director, AI Institute, University of South Carolina; Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-founder, DeepTech for Bharat Foundation and Former CEO, Prasar Bharati; Harrick Mayank Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services; Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Head, Department of DSAI, IIT Madras; Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog; Dr. Rimjhim Agrawal, Co-founder and CTO, BrainSightAI; P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita University; and Alpan Raval, Chief Scientist, AI/ML, Wadhwani AI, the release stated. (ANI)

Building on the vision showcased at ESTIC 2025, MeitY will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 - 20, 2026, in New Delhi. The Summit will spotlight the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in driving inclusive development, sustainability, and equitable growth, anchored around three core Sutras - People, Planet, and Progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)