Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh has strongly criticised the way the United States has been deporting alleged illegal immigrants back to India, calling it a violation of human rights.

Singh expressed his discontent over the repatriation of Indians, stating that history has witnessed similar deportations in 2009, 2012, and subsequent years, but the present circumstances are different and more concerning.

"Our point is that we have seen such deportations in history in 2009, in 2012, and afterward as well. But the circumstances today are different. These individuals were handcuffed, shackled, and forcibly put onto US military aircraft before being deported to India, specifically to Amritsar. This is against human rights," Singh said.

Singh emphasised that while he does not support illegal immigration, the manner in which the deportation was carried out is highly objectionable.

"We are not supporting illegal immigration. If someone is living illegally in any country, it is the right of that country to deport them. We are not questioning that. But the way it was done, that is the issue," he said.

Drawing a comparison with Colombia, which arranged its own aircraft to bring back its deported citizens, Singh questioned why the Indian government failed to do the same.

"If a small country like Colombia could send its aircraft to bring its people back, why did the Indian government not send its own plane to the US? Why were these Indians not brought back in civilian aircraft, like before?" said Vikramaditya Singh.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with US President Donald Trump, urging the government to take stronger diplomatic action.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly calls the newly elected US President Donald Trump his friend. If they are such good friends, then at least he should have ensured that these people were brought back on civilian planes rather than being shackled and deported in a humiliating manner." Singh said.

"Not allowing any media to cover this is unfortunate. These deportees are Indians. There must have been certain circumstances or shortcomings that forced them to take an illegal route to stay in the US. The Indian government should have taken proper steps to bring them back in a dignified manner and should have raised this issue firmly with the US administration." Singh said.

Asserting that India aspires to become a Vishwaguru (World Leader), Singh said that the government's actions must align with that vision.

"We always talk about making India a Vishwaguru. India has always believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family). Our civilization has always guided the world. But merely calling ourselves Vishwaguru is not enough-- the world must recognize us as one. The way the present government is handling this issue does not reflect that leadership," he said.

He further urged the Ministry of External Affairs that "we must protect our citizens".

"This is not about politics. Every government has played a role in shaping India's foreign policy. But in the current scenario, we must protect our citizens. If the US can protect the interests of its people, we must do the same for ours. The present government, especially the Ministry of External Affairs, has failed to handle this matter effectively," he added.

On his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela Vikramaditya said that it is an experience of faith and devotion.

After his statement on the deportation issue, Singh also spoke about his recent visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. He shared his spiritual experience of taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Basant Panchami, calling it a moment of immense faith and devotion.

"It was a wonderful experience. Thousands of devotees are gathering there with great faith. However, there are certain challenges as well," he said.

Singh acknowledged the tragic incidents that occurred at the festival, offering his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"Unfortunately, some tragic deaths have occurred during the Kumbh Mela. We express our deep condolences to the families of the deceased." Singh said.

However, he emphasised that the Kumbh Mela is not about politics but a matter of faith for millions.

"This is not a matter of politics-- it is about our faith. We went there purely from a spiritual perspective. Some unfortunate incidents took place, but we must remain patient and composed."

Singh urged devotees to uphold the sanctity and peace of the event.

"People are coming from all over the country and even from abroad with great devotion. It is important that peace and harmony prevail so that everyone returns with blessings and renewed energy," he said. (ANI)

