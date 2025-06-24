New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Top officials of India and Nepal held "productive discussions" on a wide range of issues relating to security and defence cooperation, such as joint military exercises, disaster relief operations and military exchanges, officials said on Tuesday.

The 16th meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (INBCGSI) was held in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 23-24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian delegation was led by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs; and the Nepalese delegation was led by Gahendra Rajbhandari, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal.

The delegations also comprised officials from the respective foreign and defence ministries as well as directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army.

"Both sides held productive discussions on a wide range of issues relating to security and defence cooperation, such as equipment supplies, training, joint military exercises, disaster relief operations and military exchanges," the MEA said in a statement.

In addition, the delegations also visited key public and private defence sector manufacturing facilities to explore possibilities for mutually beneficial collaboration, it said.

The INBCGSI, which was established in 2003, is the umbrella institutional mechanism between India and Nepal that coordinates bilateral defence and security cooperation.

