New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India and Nepal reviewed the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links along with the overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The two countries held the 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) and the 7th Project Steering Committee (PSC) meetings from October 6-7 here, the MEA said in a statement.

On the Indian side, JWG was led by Dr. Manoj Singh, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways, and the PSC by Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary, DPA-III Ministry of External Affairs, while the Nepalese side was led by Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, for both meetings.

The two sides signed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for start of passenger train services on the Jaynagar-Kurtha section and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed broad gauge railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu, the MEA said.

The SOPs provide the technical aspects of running passenger trains on the new section and will serve as a guiding document for early start of rail services in the upcoming cross-border railway links with Nepal, it said.

The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line will further boost connectivity between India and Nepal.

Both sides also discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from the government of India, the MEA said.

The technical preparedness of the completed 34-km-long section of the railway line, from Jaynagar (India) to Kurtha (Nepal) for operationalisation of passenger train services was also reviewed.

The Nepalese side also informed that a necessary regulatory framework will be put in place to facilitate early operationalisation, the MEA said.

For Kurtha to Bilajpura (17.25 km) section of the railway line, the Nepalese side assured to provide necessary facilitation for completion of the work at the earliest, it said.

Both sides also agreed to expedite the work on completion of the 18.6-km long Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link, and its early operationalization, the statement said.

The progress on Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link and Phase-II railway link projects were also discussed at the meetings.

Both sides agreed to enhance technical cooperation in the railway sector, including in the areas of capacity building, logistic support and training of Nepali railway personnel, the statement said.

