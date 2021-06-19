New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India recorded 60,753 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate has dropped to 2.98 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

The country also witnessed 1,647 deaths due to COVID-19 and 97,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,98,23,546 including 7,60,019 active cases.

As many as 3,85,137 people have succumbed to the COVID infection so far, while the cumulative recoveries reached 2,86,78,390.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 12 consecutive days.

As recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day, the recovery rate in India stands at 96.16 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,92,07,637 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 18 out of these, 19,02,009 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)