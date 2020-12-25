New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): With 23,068 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases count reached on 1,01,46,846 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 336 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,47,092. At present, there are 2,81,919 active cases in the country.

After 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries reached 97,17,834.

Kerala is now the worst-affected state with 63,328 active coronavirus infections, followed by Maharashtra with 56,022 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,63,05,762 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 23, of these, 9,97,396 samples were tested yesterday.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.80 per cent and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.75 per cent. (ANI)

